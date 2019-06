Phil Mackey, Jon Krawczynski (The Athletic), Manny Hill and Danny Cunningham discuss Kevin Love’s 30 and 30 game from Nov. 12, 2010. They also dive into the gritty details of the David Kahn era of Wolves history. Anthony Tolliver joins midway through the episode to talk about being on the court. Please give us a 5-star rating and help spread the word!