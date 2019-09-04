2009 Vikings: The Brett Favre Magic Carpet Ride

This two-part (with an additional bonus episode) series examines one of the most notable seasons in Minnesota Vikings history: Brett Favre’s 2009 magic carpet ride. And one of the most devastating losses in franchise history: The 2009 NFC Championship Game.

It’s been 10 years, and we’re ready to peel the bandage off!

Part 1: Sage Rosenfels, Judd Zulgad and Phil Mackey dive into the magic carpet ride that was Brett Favre’s arrival in Minnesota and the exciting regular season that followed! Sage tells stories about what it was like inside Winter Park when the Favre news broke, Favre’s level of nervousness for his return to Green Bay, what it was like watching film with Favre, and much more. Plus, Favre’s quarterback coach Kevin Rogers joins to tell stories as well. If you enjoy this podcast, please give us a 5-star review on Apple or Spotify and tell your friends!

Part 2: Sage Rosenfels, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad — with help from Ryan Longwell and QB coach Kevin Rogers — do a full dissection of one of the most notable games in Minnesota Vikings history: The 2009 NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints. Would the Vikings have gone on to beat the Colts? How did 12 men wind up in the huddle? Would Longwell have made a 56-yard field goal to win the game? What were Favre’s emotions like in the aftermath of the loss? And much more!

BONUS: Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins worked together on the Vikings beat for the Star Tribune in 2009, and they sit down with Phil Mackey (from 2017) to reminisce about all of their Brett Favre-related memories — from Favre’s circus arrival at Winter Park in 2009 to the “Fake Favre” in Mankato in 2010, and everything in between!