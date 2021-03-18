Minnesota Vikings sign Patrick Peterson

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) celebrates in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings continue to bolster their defense during the first week of free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings signed eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Peterson, 30, has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the past decade, racking up 28 interceptions and 91 pass defenses. According to Pro Football Focus, Peterson’s play did decline in 2020 — he was graded 90th out of 136 at his position — but he adds much-needed depth to a unit with very little experience.