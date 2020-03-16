How confident are you that Cousins can repeat what he did last year for the duration of his extended contract?

The NFL legal tampering period opened today and boys dive head first into all of the Vikings moves they made today.

We open the show discussing what the Stefon Diggs tweets may mean for the team going forward through Free Agency (1:00). We close out the first hour chatting about whether Kirk Cousins can repeat what he did last season throughout the duration of his new extended contract (45:00). Twins President Dave St. Peter pops in to start Hour Two to discuss the effect the Coronavirus has had on the sports world, MLB, and the Twins (55:00). We close out today’s show wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:31:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys discussed if they believe Kirk Cousins can repeat what he did last year over the duration of his new extended contract.