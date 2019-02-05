Lynx star Maya Moore decides to sit out 2019 season

Maya Moore won’t play for the Minnesota Lynx in 2019 and it’s unclear if or when she will return to professional basketball.

Moore, one of the best players in WNBA history, wrote in the Players’ Tribune on Tuesday that she will shift her focus to her faith and family, “like I never have before.”

“The success that I’ve been part of in basketball truly blows my mind every time I think about it,” Moore wrote. “But the main way I measure success in life is something I don’t often get to emphasize explicitly through pro ball. I measure success by asking, ‘Am I living out my purpose?'”

Moore, the top-overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Lynx, has won four titles in eight years with the franchise. Last season, the 29-year-old averaged 18 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 34 games. Her career averages are 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 271 games. She was the WNBA’s MVP in 2014 and the finals MVP in 2013. Moore also is a five-time All-Star and the MVP of the game three times, including last summer at Target Center.

“As she recently shared, Maya has expressed a need to shift her attention more fully to family and ministry dreams in a way that she has been unable to as a professional basketball player,” said Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx’s general manager and coach. “We support her in this exploration and will continue to provide her the love and care she has always known from her Lynx family.”

Moore will spend the 2019 season on a suspended list, according to the Star Tribune. That will free up a maximum salary for the team to use. The fact Moore could sit out the season was reported weeks ago but the details weren’t known until Tuesday.