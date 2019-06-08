Lynx retire Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 in pregame ceremony (with video)

Lindsay Whalen retired following last season as the WNBA’s all-time winningest player, had more than 5,000 points in her career and added more than 2,000 assists. The point guard also played a key role in guiding the Lynx to four WNBA titles.

On Saturday afternoon, Whalen became the first player in franchise history to have her number retired. The Lynx honored the Hutchinson, Minn., native and former Gopher star in a ceremony before the Lynx played the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center.

Her No. 13 hangs beside the Lynx’s championship banners. The Gophers retired Whalen’s No. 13 in 2005 and she is now the team’s head coach.

For the small town girl who conquered the world… pic.twitter.com/wa0Mvo98NO — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 8, 2019

Before unveiling the banner, the Lynx honored Whalen with a tribute video.

"Look up the definition of 'Warrior', and that was Lindsay through and through." pic.twitter.com/GjpzTqtbGH — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 8, 2019

Maya Moore, who is taking this season off but also was a star on all four Lynx championship clubs, took to Twitter to honor her former teammate.