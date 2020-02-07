Uncategorized

Reactions to the Wolves acquiring D’Angelo Russell

By Declan Goff February 7, 2020 12:06 pm
  • Judd Zulgad gives his thoughts and takes calls from Minnesota sports fans on their thoughts of the Timberwolves swinging a big trade for D’Angelo Russell at the NBA Trade Deadline.

