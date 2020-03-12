COVID-19 Minnesota sports updates: Big 10 Tournament canceled

COVID-19’s impact on the sports world has escalated quickly over the past 48 hours, with the NBA suspending its season and other leagues likely to follow.

Below is a quick-hitting list of how COVID-19 has impacted Minnesota-related sporting events to this point:

* MLS has suspended its season for at least 30 days. Minnesota United FC was scheduled to hold its home opener on Sunday at Allianz Field.

* The Big 10 men’s basketball tournament has been canceled.

* The Minnesota Wild canceled morning skate and media availability on Thursday, and an NHL league-wide call is scheduled to determine next steps.

* As of now, the Minnesota State High School League’s basketball tournaments are proceeding as usual – with girls semifinals set to take place on Thursday.

* The Parallel 45 Festival and Cross Country World Cup, set to be held next week in Minneapolis, has been canceled.

* The NCAA wrestling championships are scheduled to be held without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium next week.

* The Twins’ first two series of the season — in Oakland and Seattle — will be played elsewhere

* U of M has canceled all in-person classes across all 5 campuses starting Monday

* Penn State has closed its arena to fans for this Saturday’s one-game Big 10 hockey semifinal against the Gophers