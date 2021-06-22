Not again: This time Byron Buxton sidelined by fractured left hand

Jun 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) catches a fly ball in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton could miss a month after suffering a fractured left hand on Monday night against Cincinnati when he was hit by a pitch from Reds starter Tyler Mahle in the fourth inning.

The injury occurred in only Buxton’s third game back after he sat out 40 games because of a strained right hip. He returned to the Twins’ lineup on Saturday at Texas. The Twins have won five consecutive games, including a 7-5, 12-inning victory on Monday at Target Field.

Morning Judd: How do you not feel bad for Byron Buxton? #MNTwins Sponsored by @Dennis_Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NiBRtUNY2o — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) June 22, 2021

Buxton remained in the game after being hit by the pitch but it was clear he was in pain after he made a running catch to end the fifth inning. He was removed at that point.

This is just the latest injury for Buxton, who has played in more than 100 games only once in his career. “This isn’t fair,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s how I feel about the whole thing.”

Buxton has been outstanding this season when healthy, slashing .369/.409/.767 with 10 home runs and 19 RBIs in 27 games.