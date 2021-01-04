On the way out: Here are five notable players who likely won’t be back with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris (41) talks to a coach during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Vikings closed a disappointing regular season on Sunday afternoon with a 37-35 victory over the always hapless Detroit Lions. Eliminated from playoff contention a week earlier in an embarrassing 52-33 loss in New Orleans, the Vikings finished 7-9 during a season in which they started 1-5, but rallied to get themselves into the postseason mix for a week.

So what’s next after the Vikings failed to make the playoffs for the fourth time in Zimmer’s seven seasons and registered the fewest victories since Zimmer’s first year in 2014? Don’t expect any type of major shakeup. Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman both signed three-year contract extensions last summer that will kick in next season.

Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf aren’t going to be eager to fire their coach and/or general manager after NFL revenues were impacted by the pandemic this season. The Wilfs also like Spielman and Zimmer and odds are good those two will make a pretty strong case that the Vikings can rebound in 2021.

But this doesn’t mean there won’t be changes at TCO Performance Center. Here are five notable players who might have played their last game with the Vikings: