Playoff preview: A quick look at the Wild-Golden Knights series (with schedule)

Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov (97) handles the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Wild have had great success against the Golden Knights in the regular season. Now, we’ll find out if Minnesota can continue that pattern in the playoffs.

Colorado’s 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night gave the Avalanche the West Division title and knocked Vegas into second place. Both teams had 82 points. The Wild, who lost 7-3 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, already were locked into third place in the West and will open their first-round series at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Vegas.

The Wild (75 points) was 5-1-2 against the Golden Knights this season and are 11-2-3 all-time against Vegas. Minnesota’s .781 points percentage vs. Vegas is its best against any opponent, while Vegas’ .344 points percentage vs. the Wild is its worst against any opponent it has played 10 or more times.

The Golden Knights beat the Wild in Vegas in the first two meetings between the teams this season, winning 5-4 in overtime on March 1 and 5-1 the following night. The Wild won the next five before Vegas earned a 3-2 overtime victory on May 5 at Xcel Energy Center.

Evening Judd: Setting up the #mnwild and Golden Knights playoff series. pic.twitter.com/9Df4MjPx1p — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) May 14, 2021

Cam Talbot was in goal for six of the eight games for Minnesota and figures to be the starter in this series. Vegas coach Pete DeBoer will have a choice to make in goal. Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner won the Jennings Trophy, which goes to the goalies who combine to give up the fewest goals in the NHL.

One of the Vegas’ primary concerns will be stopping Wild rookie standout Kirill Kaprizov, who should win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year and led the team in goals with 27 and points with 51 in 55 games.

Here’s the schedule for the Wild-Golden Knights series.

Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights, NBC

Tuesday, May 18, 9 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights

Thursday, May 20, 8:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild

Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild

If necessary

Monday, May 24, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights

Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Golden Knights at Wild

Friday, May 28, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights