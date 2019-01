Judd, Lindsey and Declan are back in the saddle to discuss the latest Wild meltdown following the embarrassing losses to the Red Wings and Flyers. Is this team going to get Boudreau fired? What players should be moved by the trade deadline? Could the Wild actually play in the Stars’ Winter Classic next year? Adopting a model from the Philadelphia 76ers, Declan say’s it’s time to start the process.. All of that and more on the latest episode of Judd’s Hockey Show.