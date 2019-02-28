Purple FTW! Podcast: Draft SZN Rumors + Vikings Free Agency Talkers feat. Sean Borman! (ep. 717)

Free Agency and NFL Draft rumor SZN is about to kickoff in earnest as the league descends upon Indy for the Combine. We brought our guys Sean Borman (@SeanBoarman) and Josh Pelto into the Blue Door Pub to chat about potential Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings roster moves, free agent signings, and early names we like in the Draft.

All that and more “Jazz Ferguson. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN