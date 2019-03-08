Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Roster/Transaction/Free Agecy/Draft Scoops feat. Darren Wolfson + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 721)

By Andy Carlson March 8, 2019 1:57 pm

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. made his weekly stop to fill us in on the latest news regarding the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings potentially making some roster moves, the arrest of running back Roc Thomas, the rumors in free agency, and who they liked at the NFL Combine last week. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “It’s only 5oz!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

