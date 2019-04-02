Purple FTW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Into the Trenches! OL/DL Draft Chat feat. Dan Hatman of The Scouting Academy (ep. 733)

April 2, 2019

Friend of the Program Dan Hatman (@Dan_Hatman) Director of Scouting Development at The Scouting Academy returns to the show to chat about the incoming NFL Draft class and who the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings should target early. Plus I have thoughts on Brett Jones re-signing, the Vikes flirting with Sean Meh-nnion, and also three running backs that would look good in Purple.

All that and more “SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE DRAFT” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

