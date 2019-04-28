Purple FTW: Recapping the Minnesota Vikings 2019 Draft Class! (ep. 748)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings 2019 Draft Class has been selected. All… Twelve of them. Let’s recap the picks and learn who these players are and how they can make an impact with the Vikes.

1) Garrett Bradbury, C – NC State

2) Irv Smith Jr, TE – Alabama

3) Alexander Mattison, RB – Boise State

4) Dru Samia, OG – Oklahoma

5) Cameron Smith, LB – USC

6) Armon Watts, DL – Arkansas

6) Marcus Epps, S – Wyoming

6) Oli Udoh, OT – Elon

7) Kris Boyd, CB – Texas

7) Dillon Mitchell, WR – Oregon

7) Olabisi Johnson, WR – Colorado State

7) Austin Cuttin, LS – Air Force

