Purple FTW! Podcast: Monday Morning Pod – Super Bowl Matchup. LOL Saints. Vikings Free Agent WR3 Options. (ep. 699)

Monday Morning Pod is back to recap the Conference Championship Games, revel in the New Orleans Saints getting screwed out of a Super Bowl appearance, the magic of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick (even though everyone is sick of them), why the NFL overtime rules are fine, and a look at free agents the Minnesota Vikings could/should bring in as the much fabled WR3.

All that and more “Karma, Sean Payton. Karma.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

