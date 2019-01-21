Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Monday Morning Pod – Super Bowl Matchup. LOL Saints. Vikings Free Agent WR3 Options. (ep. 699)

By Andy Carlson January 21, 2019 11:34 am

Monday Morning Pod is back to recap the Conference Championship Games, revel in the New Orleans Saints getting screwed out of a Super Bowl appearance, the magic of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick (even though everyone is sick of them), why the NFL overtime rules are fine, and a look at free agents the Minnesota Vikings could/should bring in as the much fabled WR3.

All that and more “Karma, Sean Payton. Karma.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

