Purple FTW! Podcast: Monday Morning Pod – Vikings Hire Maalouf. Make PI Reviewable Again? Live 7-Round Fanspeak Mock Draft (ep. 700)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have hired former Miami Dolphins assistant special teams coach Marwan Maalouf to coordinate their third phase in 2019. We dive into the background of the new coach as well as show some love to Stefon Diggs’ contested catch prowess, debate the pros and cons of making pass interference reviewable, and fire up a way too early 7-Round Vikings Mock Draft on Fanspeak! (Plus we make the case to get DeSean Jackson.)

All that and more “D-Jax + Cousins” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

