Purple FTW! Podcast: Super Bowl Food Taeks + NFL Draft Talkers feat. Jordan Reid (ep. 704)

By Andy Carlson January 31, 2019 3:28 pm

The Super Bowl is important. The Super Bowl party food spread is MORE important. We talk through the pros and cons of each of the main dishes. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket is back from his trip to the Senior Bowl to recap the event and talk about some NFL Draft prospects!

All that and more “Queso is Underrated” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

