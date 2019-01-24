Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: The NFL Overtime Rules are Fine. I Love Dalton Reisner. #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 701)

By Andy Carlson January 24, 2019 1:30 pm

The NFL overtime nontroversy and fauxtrage continues to fill up the interwebz. We have some final thoughts on the issue as well as a thought or two on the amazing grandstanding being done in New Orleans. Plus a look at offensive line draft prospect Dalton Risner out of Kansas State and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Win in Regulation” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
