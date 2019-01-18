Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings NFL Draft Talkies feat. Jordan Reid + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 698)

By Andy Carlson January 18, 2019 10:59 am

Gary Kubiak and Compnay have taken over the offense of the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket. joins the show to chat about the offensive change over and look ahead to some NFL Draft prospects and his upcoming trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Greg Little. One Time.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
@AndyCarlsonShow 1500 ESPN Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Brian O'Neill Cover 1 Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Free Agency Gary Kubiak Jordan Reid Kevin Stefanski Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs Super Bowl Vikings



Latest Purple FTW Stories

Podcast