Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings NFL Draft Talkies feat. Jordan Reid + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 698)

Gary Kubiak and Compnay have taken over the offense of the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket. joins the show to chat about the offensive change over and look ahead to some NFL Draft prospects and his upcoming trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Greg Little. One Time.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN