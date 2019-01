Who is going to be the Minnesota Vikings third wide receiver? Why are the Cleveland Browns a hot mess. Which Vikings player would make the best MMA fighter? Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. with the latest intel on the Vikes coaching hirings and vacancies.

All that and more “Elflein is Stipe” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN