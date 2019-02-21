Purple FTW! Podcast: Chris Jericho is #OneOfUs. Top 100 Free Agents. Vikings Contract Updates feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 715)

Wrestling legend and noted Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fan Chris Jericho has some pointed thoughts on Kirk Cousins and being a fan. Plus we run through the PFT Top-100 Free Agents and try and snag some new players that make sense in Purple. Then Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast swings by to chat about Adam Thielen looking for a new deal and local NFL Draft prospects getting ready for the #Process. And I try to bring Cordarrelle Patterson back home.

