Purple FTW! Podcast: Chris Jericho is #OneOfUs. Top 100 Free Agents. Vikings Contract Updates feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 715)

By Andy Carlson February 21, 2019 1:02 pm

Wrestling legend and noted Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fan Chris Jericho has some pointed thoughts on Kirk Cousins and being a fan. Plus we run through the PFT Top-100 Free Agents and try and snag some new players that make sense in Purple. Then Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast swings by to chat about Adam Thielen looking for a new deal and local NFL Draft prospects getting ready for the #Process. And I try to bring Cordarrelle Patterson back home.

All that and more “KIRK JUST MADE THE LIST” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

