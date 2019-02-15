Purple FTW! Podcast: Cousins Social Media Trolls, Where I Think QBs End Up, and Draft Tight Ends Deep Dive with Jordan Reid (ep. 712)

We have thoughts on “internet trolls” attacking Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on social media. Plus we forecast where we thing the big name free agent and NFL Draft QBs end up calling home in 2019. Later Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. swings by to talk about the big Draft storylines and also tight ends the Vikes should be interested in.

All that and more “Don’t Feed The Trolls” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN