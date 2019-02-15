Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Cousins Social Media Trolls, Where I Think QBs End Up, and Draft Tight Ends Deep Dive with Jordan Reid (ep. 712)

By Andy Carlson February 15, 2019 5:09 pm

We have thoughts on “internet trolls” attacking Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on social media. Plus we forecast where we thing the big name free agent and NFL Draft QBs end up calling home in 2019. Later Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. swings by to talk about the big Draft storylines and also tight ends the Vikes should be interested in.

All that and more “Don’t Feed The Trolls” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Topics:
Podcast