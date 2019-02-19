Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: No AB. Respeck Mel Kiper Jr! Where Vikings Free Agents Go? (ep. 713)

By Andy Carlson February 19, 2019 2:11 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offseason rolls along as we chat about VERY February-ish topics. The Antonio Brown pipedream, Kirk Cousins tweets offend Cleveland (for some reason), Vikes-Eagles may not (but might) play on Thanksgiving (or not), and Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 2.0. Plus I run through predictions where I think Vikings free agents end up and make the case for the Purple to transition tag Anthony Barr.

All that and more “Mr. Big Chest” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

