It’s time for the State of the Vikings Address from your Vikemander in Chief. Plus I make the case for Harrison Smith to be a Hall of Famer and we talk about the Super Bowl with Patriots apologist and longtime Friend of the Program Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) of Locked on Patriots.

All that and more “Standing Ovation” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

