Friend of the Program Declan Goff (@DexsTweets) of SKOR North swing by the Blue Door Pub to catch up on the football offseason, what the heck the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings should do, also some HOT AAF talk.

All that and more “Adrian Back?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

