Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Coaches Pressers. NFL Draft Linebackers feat. Jordan Reid! (ep. 716)

By Andy Carlson February 22, 2019 12:55 pm

A handful of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings assistant coaches spoke with the media this week. We go through and dissect their comments. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast swings in to talk about linebackers in this year’s NFL Draft and who could be the next Darius Leonard.

All that and more “URLACHER 2!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

