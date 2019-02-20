Purple FTW! Podcast: Wide Receiver Wednesday feat. Brad Kelly of The Draft Network (ep. 714)

We take the top off the defense today talking NFL Draft wide receivers with resident WR film guru Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) of The Draft Network. The Vikes could use some WR3 help and Brad has a few names the Purple faithful should keep an eye on throughout the draft. Plus we chime in on Adam Thielen looking for an extension, Mackensie Alexander does something awesome, and hall of fame safety Paul Krause’s career interception record will NEVER be broken.

All that and more “Team Deebo” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN