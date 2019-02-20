Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Wide Receiver Wednesday feat. Brad Kelly of The Draft Network (ep. 714)

By Andy Carlson February 20, 2019 9:16 am

We take the top off the defense today talking NFL Draft wide receivers with resident WR film guru Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) of The Draft Network. The Vikes could use some WR3 help and Brad has a few names the Purple faithful should keep an eye on throughout the draft. Plus we chime in on Adam Thielen looking for an extension, Mackensie Alexander does something awesome, and hall of fame safety Paul Krause’s career interception record will NEVER be broken.

All that and more “Team Deebo” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
@AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Brad Kelly Kirk Cousins Mackensie Alexander Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW Purple FTW! Podcast SKOR North The Draft Network Vikings



Latest Purple FTW Stories

Podcast