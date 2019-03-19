Purple FTW! Podcast: Accurate Vikings NFL Draft Forecast feat. Mike Luchene (ep. 726)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are sifting through the 3rd and 4th waves of free agency and we have a few polite suggestions for the offensive line. Plus we brought in friend of the program Mike Luchene (@NFLRoughDraft), formerly of ESPN Stats & Info to chat about potential NFL Draft targets for the Purple.
All that and more “Jerry Tillery. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
