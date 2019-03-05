Purple FTW! Podcast: Combining My Vikings NFL Draft Thoughts feat. Carter Donnick (ep. 719)

The NFL Combine went down over the long weekend as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings start getting a closer look at some of these players who will help improve the Purple (in their underwear). We make our case for taking a specific edge rusher (!) at 18 and also picked through a 7-Round Post-Combine Fanspeak Mock Draft with significant trade downs. Plus Vikes specific NFL Draft Talkers with Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) of Devy Football Factory!

All that and more “#TeamTradeDown” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

