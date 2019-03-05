Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Combining My Vikings NFL Draft Thoughts feat. Carter Donnick (ep. 719)

By Andy Carlson March 5, 2019 1:07 pm

The NFL Combine went down over the long weekend as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings start getting a closer look at some of these players who will help improve the Purple (in their underwear). We make our case for taking a specific edge rusher (!) at 18 and also picked through a 7-Round Post-Combine Fanspeak Mock Draft with significant trade downs. Plus Vikes specific NFL Draft Talkers with Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) of Devy Football Factory!

All that and more “#TeamTradeDown” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
@AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Carter Donnick Fanspeak Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Mock Draft NFL Combine NFL Draft podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW Purple FTW! Podcast SKOR North Vikings



Latest Purple FTW Stories

Podcast