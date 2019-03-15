Purple FTW! Podcast: Everson Back! Plus NFL Draft with Jordan Reid + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 725)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have been limited what they can do in open free agency, but some in-house moves are being made (Everson back!) and it looks the Vikes will have to rely heavily on the Draft to replenish the coffers. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. swings in to chat about free agency as well as look at a few running backs in the Draft. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Devine Ozigbo!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

