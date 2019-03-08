Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Fixing the Vikings This Offseason feat. Myles Gorham! (ep. 720)

By Andy Carlson March 8, 2019 8:51 am

With the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings looking to glow up this offseason, we brought my guy Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) back to the Blue Door Pub to talk about who should be cut/traded/restructured, what names the Vikes should be in on in free agency, and names we love in the NFL Draft at positions of need.

All that and more “Montez Meat Sweats” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

