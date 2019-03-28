Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Is This the Real Life? Is This Just Fantasy? feat. Pharaoh of Phantasy(ep. 731)

By Andy Carlson March 28, 2019 3:44 pm

We dive deep into fantasy football talk with the Pharaoh of Phantasy (@DTC_IzzyE), co-founder of the Dynasty Trade Calculator. We chat about the loss of Rob Gronkowski, the value of some “questionable” fantasy staples headed into 2019, and the future value of this NFL Draft class and beyond.

All that and more “Taulia Tagovailoa in Devy” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

