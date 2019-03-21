Purple FTW! Podcast: IT’S KLINE TIME! feat. Darren Wolfson and #VikesOverBeers (ep. 728)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finally made a move in free agency for the offensive line signing veteran guard Josh “Steve Hutchinson” Kline. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. chimes in to chat about how the negotiation went down and if the Vikes are working on any restructures/extensions to keep the cap at bay. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers! as we react to the Kline signing in real time.

All that and more “Discount Meat” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

