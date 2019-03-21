Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: IT’S KLINE TIME! feat. Darren Wolfson and #VikesOverBeers (ep. 728)

By Andy Carlson March 21, 2019 12:46 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finally made a move in free agency for the offensive line signing veteran guard Josh “Steve Hutchinson” Kline. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. chimes in to chat about how the negotiation went down and if the Vikes are working on any restructures/extensions to keep the cap at bay. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers! as we react to the Kline signing in real time.

All that and more “Discount Meat” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Scoop is a SKOR North podcast hosted by Darren “Doogie” Wolfson, who shares his inside knowledge and opinions on what’s happening with the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Gophers and Lynx. Find The Scoop at SKORNorth.com.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
@AndyCarlsonShow Ameer Abdullah Andy Carlson Dan Bailey Darren Wolfson Everson Griffen josh kline Josh Pelto Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft NFL Free Agency podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW Purple FTW! Podcast SKOR North The Scoop Vikes Over Beers Vikings



Latest Purple FTW Stories

Podcast