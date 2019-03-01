Purple FTW! Podcast: My Dream #18 Picks + NFL Combine & Wide Receiver Talk feat. Jordan Reid! (ep. 718)

The NFL Combine is underway! We dive into my top-5 dream picks for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings at #18. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. swings in to chat about the upcoming combine, his Top-50, and wide receivers in the Draft Vikings fans should keep an eye on.

All that and more “DK Metcalf is chubby” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

