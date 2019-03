The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are wading into the offseason by making a few cuts, bringing back old friend Shamar Stephen, and saying goodbye to Anthony Barr. We recap all the moves as well as chat about the Purple’s tight cap situation with our resident capologist Zack Moore (@ZackMooreNFL).

All that and more “CUT EVERYONE” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

