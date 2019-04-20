Purple FTW: Counting Down to the Draft feat. Jordan Reid + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 744)

Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast checks in for one last Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Draft talk and 7-Round Mock Draft before the big days next week. Then Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers! to chat about the Adam Thielen extension. Plus later, 5 reasons why the Vikes WON’T draft offensive line in the 1st round.

All that and more “Jonah Williams. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

