It’s finally here. Draft Day. We brought in Josh Pelto and SKOL Memes to chat about the upcoming three-day Draft pick fest. Plus a bonus cameo from Cory Hepola and Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings all-time Draft Busts, Booms, and our Top-30 offensive line big board!

All that and more “Jonah Williams. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN