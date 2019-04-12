Podcast

Purple FTW: I Drafted All Guards for the Vikings + Jordan Reid’s Draft Guide Debut! (ep. 740)

By Andy Carlson April 12, 2019 2:11 pm

Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. swings by for his weekly spot chating about his 2019 NFL Draft Guide (available now!) and we hit on some macro draft talkers. Plus I run a mock draft simulation where I only draft interior offensive linemen. Just for the LOLs. Follow along!

All that and more “8 O-Linemen. They can’t all be bad!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

