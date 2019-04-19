Podcast

Purple FTW: Inside the Thielen Deal feat. Darren Wolfson + Rookie Scouting Portfolio with Matt Waldman (ep. 743)

By Andy Carlson April 19, 2019 11:22 am

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stops by to chat about the background and framework of the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings extending Adam Thielen on a mega deal. Then longtime Friend of the Program Matt Waldman of the Football Guys and creator of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio drops by to chat about incoming rookie skill position players for the Vikes. Plus we go over the NFL schedule release and react to who the Vikings play and when.

All that and more “Bucky Hodges was Robbed” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

