Purple FTW: Minnesota Vikings. AAF Champs. feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 739)

By Andy Carlson April 11, 2019 2:01 pm

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. swings in to chat about Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Top-30 Visits, Holton Hill’s suspension, extension talks updates, and if the Everson Griffen-for-Kevin Zeitler trade had steam. Plus an in-depth look at the Vikes two new AAF players Greer Martini and Jordan Martin.

All that and more “WE WANT ORLANDO” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

