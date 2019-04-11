Purple FTW: Minnesota Vikings. AAF Champs. feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 739)

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. swings in to chat about Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Top-30 Visits, Holton Hill’s suspension, extension talks updates, and if the Everson Griffen-for-Kevin Zeitler trade had steam. Plus an in-depth look at the Vikes two new AAF players Greer Martini and Jordan Martin.

All that and more “WE WANT ORLANDO” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN