Purple FTW! Monday Morning Football feat. Eric Eager + Emory Hunt (ep. 737)

By Andy Carlson April 8, 2019 11:09 am

Happy Monday! We’re back at it talking Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and NFL Draft with two longtime Friends of the Program Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) of Pro Football Focus and Emory Hunt (@fballgameplan) of Football Game Plan. Plus a feature on Iowa safety Amani Hooker, a Vikes Top-30 visit and The PRIDE of Brooklyn Park.

All that and more “Solicit a Hooker” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

