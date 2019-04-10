Purple FTW: One Shining Vikings Draft Podcast feat. Thor Nystrom + Arif Hasan (ep. 738)

We brought two of our favorite Friends of the Program into the Blue Door Pub to chat about everything NFL Draft and Minnesota Vikings. Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) and Thor Nystrom (@thorku) of Rotoworld drop some major draft knowledge on Vikings Top-30 visits and players Vikes fans should keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

All that and more “Hockenson. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

