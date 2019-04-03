Purple FTW! Podcast: The Most Ambitious NFL Draft Crossover Event in History feat. Yinka Ayinde and Myles Gorham (ep. 734)

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, we beefed up the crew in order to bring this ship into port by welcoming longtime Friends of the Program Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) and Yinka Ayinde (@SaxyPrince) of The Climbing the Pocket Podcast aboard. We discussed what the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings could/should do in the upcoming annual reading of names. Partake!
All that and more “Climbing The FTW” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
