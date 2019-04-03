Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Most Ambitious NFL Draft Crossover Event in History feat. Yinka Ayinde and Myles Gorham (ep. 734)

By Andy Carlson April 3, 2019 4:28 pm

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, we beefed up the crew in order to bring this ship into port by welcoming longtime Friends of the Program Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) and Yinka Ayinde (@SaxyPrince) of The Climbing the Pocket Podcast aboard. We discussed what the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings could/should do in the upcoming annual reading of names. Partake!

All that and more “Climbing The FTW” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

