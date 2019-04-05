Podcast

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes House feat. Jordan Reid + Dalton Risner Profile (ep. 736)

By Andy Carlson April 5, 2019 12:39 pm

We profiled potential Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings draft pick Dalton Risner, plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. weighs in on the Vikes Top-30 visits. Also Matt and Logan of the Strother Communications Group swing by the Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers round 2!

All that and more “The Manhattan Mauler” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
Podcast