Purple FTW: Thielen Secures the Bag + Draft in Nashville feat. Buck Reising! (ep. 741)

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings receiver Adam Thielen secured the bag inking a 4-year extension. We chat about the Vikes keeping The PRIDE of Detroit Lakes in Purple for life, profile new wide receiver Jordan Taylor, and get the lowdown from Nashville as the NFL Draft prepares to invade the Music City from Friend of the Program Buck Reising (@BuckReising) of A-to-Z Sports Nashville.

All that and more “Nashville Rules” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

