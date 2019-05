Longtime Friend of the Program Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) of Climbing the Pocket rejoins the show at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offseason and where the expectation bar is set for 2019.

All that and more “Davion Davis is WR1 chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN