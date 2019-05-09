Podcast

Purple FTW: Kyle Rudolph’s Future. Nacho Thoughts. Alexander Mattison Theories. Extended #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 755)

By Andy Carlson May 9, 2019 1:53 pm

I have strong thoughts on the current state of the nacho economy (also on all-beef Hebrew National Hotdogs) plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for an extended Vikes Over Beers! We talked about he future of Kyle Rudolph, thoughts on Spielman trading down 17,000 times, and also live coverage of Tony Romo fumbling vs the Seahawks in the playoffs.

All that and more “REDISTRIBUTION OF NACHO WEALTH” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

