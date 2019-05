We gave into the trendy Quarterback Tier Ranking and did up our own and walk you through who we think is ELITE, who we think is trash, and where we put Kirk Cousins. Plus we make the case that Cousins >>> Rodgers in 2019.

All that and more “Rodgers is Washed” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

